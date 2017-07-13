5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week

It takes more than a little “24K Magic” to abracadabra yourself tickets to Bruno Mars’ ongoing residency at the Monte Carlo’s Park Theater.

Shooter Jennings

Shooter Jennings’ outer-limits country truly knows no bounds: This is a man who’s released an album of songs written or inspired by Giorgio Moroder; who dropped a grim, futuristic concept record narrated in part by Stephen King; who, as a 15-year-old, made an industrial rock album with his dad, Waylon Jennings, one outlaw country great paving the way for another. See him at 9 p.m. Friday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $25 and $39; call 702-693-5000.

Mutoid Man

“Don’t let it melt your mind,” these prog-metallers warn at the outset of their latest disc, “War Moans.” Easier said than done, dudes: This is some brain-wringin’ fun right here, an over-the-top blitz of chops from a band that features members of world-class ragers Converge and Cave-In. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door; call 702-598-3757.

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu’s free-range soul bubbles and percolates in so many directions, sometimes at once, it can be hard to get your head around it all, especially on her most recent release, 2015 mixtape “But You Cain’t Use My Phone.” Then again, this is probably the point: to provoke. See her at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $59.50 in advance, $65 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

Playboi Carti

Sometimes singsongy on the mic, sometimes mumbling, always stoned, this 20-year-old rapper hit the top 15 earlier this year with his self-titled debut mixtape, though his success seemed almost preordained by the underground hype that preceded the release. Catch the buzz with Playboi Carti at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show; call 702-862-2695.

Bruno Mars

It takes more than a little “24K Magic” to abracadabra yourself tickets to Bruno Mars’ ongoing residency at the Monte Carlo’s Park Theater. Perhaps you’ll fare better at the much larger T-Mobile Arena, where Mars makes a tour stop at 8 p.m. Saturday. Ticket are $45 to $175; call 702-692-1600.