5 gifts for music lovers

Whether the music fan on your list has a stocking made of studded leather or one covered in sequins and fringe, here’s an assortment of gifts you can cram into it.

Cassette player (Digitnow.com)

Portable cassette player

Who knew, but it turns out hipsters have given us more than IPAs that taste like liquefied pine cones and the advent of the beard ornament (Go ahead, look that last one up). Yes, the cooler-than-thou crowd has also helped catalyze a resurgence in cassette tapes, with sales up nearly 30 percent for 2018. Take advantage during the 40th anniversary of the Walkman with this sweet portable cassette player that’s also capable of converting tapes to MP3 files. Finally, you’ll be able to hear “Rock Me Amadeus” the way it was meant to be heard. $19.99, digitnow.us

‘My Las Vegas’

Make the time for one of Las Vegas’ most renowned timekeepers when drum great Bobby Morris shares his life story in his new autobiography, “My Las Vegas.” Who did Morris play with? Who didn’t he? Not only was he Elvis’ music conductor for a time and a key member of Louis Prima’s Witnesses, but Morris also accompanied the likes of Judy Garland, Bobby Darin, Barbra Streisand and the one and only Frank Sinatra, among many others. So this isn’t just his story, it’s the story of vintage Vegas itself. $24.99, hudsonmusic.com

Johnny Cash I Walk the Line Dog Bag Dispenser Pet Wear

Just because Johnny Cash took no crap doesn’t mean you don’t have to, sadly. And so when Boomer cops a squat at the dog park, this handy waste disposal bag dispenser will help you scoop that poop like a boss. It clips right to his collar, enabling you to “Walk the Line” as a responsible pet owner. Everybody all together now, “I find it very, very easy to be true … even when it comes to cleaning up Fido’s poo.” $10.99, rockabilia.com

Marshall 4.4 High Capacity Bar Fridge

The only thing cooler than your Stroh’s will be the thing keeping them that way. The greatest bar fridge ever will amplify the good times for real (See what we did there?!). First order of business should you be lucky enough to score one? Invite Nigel Tufnel over for a brew. $449.99, samash.com

‘Elvis Live 1969’

The biggest music booking in Las Vegas history once upon a time demands an equally outsize box set commemorating said engagement. On July 31, 1969, Elvis Presley played his first show in eight years here as part of his storied stint at the International, which paid him a then-record $125,000 a week. All 11 shows are collected in “Elvis Live 1969,” a gorgeous 11-disc set with a 52-page book that’s the definitive chronicling of one of Vegas’ definitive residencies. $159.98, shopelvis.com