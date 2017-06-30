5 picks for music in Las Vegas this week

Rapper Future performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2015 at Barclays Center on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Future

This Atlanta rapper’s murky, off-kilter catalog lets you feel what it’s like to have guzzled a beer pitcher full of codeine without having to worry about the liver damage. It may seem counterintuitive, but Future’s become a hitmaker without giving much thought to writing hits, seemingly, his albums meant to be taken in as a whole, his often AutoTuned voice drifting through a dark, smoky haze of atmospheric mood-setting. Best not to operate heavy machinery when he’s coming through the earbuds. See Future at 7:45 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are $29.50 to $125; call 888-929-7849.

Ted Nugent

Recently, Ted Nugent said he’s going to lay off the fiery political rhetoric that he’s become known for in recent years, preferring to set his six-string ablaze instead. Yeah, The Nuge may be turning down the social commentary, but he won’t be doing the same with his amps at 8 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Station Amphitheater. Tickets are $29 to $59; call 702-547-7777.

Ann Wilson

At 67 years old, Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson remains a vocal powerhouse, her voice coming at you as if fired from a cannon. She’s totally, totally going to go all crazy on you at 9 p.m. Monday at Downtown Rocks at the Fremont Street Experience. Free.

Numenorean

“The pain of life’s journey does not relent,” these Canadian black metallers write on their Bandcamp page, and neither do they. Their expansive, adventurous songbook is caustic and contemplative at once, majestic in its misery. See them at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Beauty Bar. Free; call 702-598-3757.

Black Marble

Black Marble favors the reverberating beats, gently chiming guitars and disembodied vocals of the most overcast ’80s synth pop. Ah well, you can always dance all that gloom away at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show; call 702-982-1764.