5 picks for music in Las Vegas this week

Eric “Travis” Wilson

Second only to an end to global hunger, what the citizens of the world have clamored for most in recent times is the opportunity to square-dance to MC Hammer tunes. Eric “Travis” Wilson obliges by supplying Black Eyed Peas and 2Pac standards with a honky-tonk twang. See him at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Double Down Saloon. Free; call 702-791-5775.

L.A. Guns

Talk about your spent bullets: glam rockers L.A. Guns have had over 30 members in their 34-year career — including Axl Rose for a time. Now, they’re back on the road with the two pillars of their “classic” lineup: guitarist and founder Tracii Guns and singer Phil Lewis. Rip and tear like Riki Rachtman was still hosting MTV’s “Headbanger’s Ball” at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door; call 702-220-8849.

Them Evils

As no-frills as the denim and leather they come wrapped up in, Them Evils favor the kind of straight-up rock and roll that, like a cold beer on a Friday night, never seems to get old. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door; call 702-382-2227.

Rayner

Hard-driving and soft-hearted, Rayner’s earnest, slightly tipsy pop punk turns angst into anthems. The band’s latest record, “Disasters,” is anything but: It’s one of the best albums of its kind to come from these parts in 2017. See Rayner at 9 p.m. Friday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10; call 702-982-1764.

3lau

Get grimy with the “Dance Floor Filth” of this Vegas-based DJ-producer, whose remixes of Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber hits, to name but a few, have made the 26-year-old a favorite from here to Ibiza. See 3lau at 8 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show; call 702-862-2695.