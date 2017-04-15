5 picks for music in Las Vegas this weekend

Kehlani (Atlantic Records)

The album begins with an assertion, delivered by spoken-word poet Reyna Biddy: “I’m a superwoman.” For the next hour, 21-year-old soul spark plug Kehlani strives to live up to this designation on her recently released major-label debut, “SweetSexySavage.” Alternately breezy and bruised, celebratory and confessional, the album sees Kehlani wrapping her lithe voice around problems big (two-timing lovers) and small (the annoyance of sobriety). See her at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $25; call 702-862-2695.

Phantogram

Bouncy and brooding at once, Phantogram’s shadowy electro-pop is bombastic enough to have earned them a main stage slot at Life is Beautiful a few years back while remaining as slinky and seductive as a little black dress. See them at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $25; call 702-862-2695.

Tiger Army

Hank Williams meets The Misfits in Tiger Army’s country- and punk-informed psychobilly, a combustible mix of honky-tonk and hellfire that’s as colorful as these dudes’ ink-covered arms. See them at 6 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $29; call 702-632-7600.

Tech N9ne

He loves horror. His sales are scary: Seventeen (!) studio albums into his 20-year career, rapper Tech N9ne has solidified himself as one of the most prolific and successful indie hip-hop acts. See how he does it at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $35; call 702-632-7600.

Eric Sardinas

To underscore just how fiery his guitar playing is, blues badass Eric Sardinas has been known to set his instrument ablaze right on stage. How serious is he about going all Beavis on his ax? He once suffered third-degree burns after an Australia gig. See him at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Railhead at Boulder Station. Tickets are $5; call 702-432-7777.