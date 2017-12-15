5 picks for music in Las Vegas

Descendents (Epitaph Records)

They love their coffee, and they sound like it: Punk lifers Descendents, who turn 40 next year, are pretty much caffeine incarnate. Their short, sharp, sardonic jams skewer the banalities of suburban life with a self-aware wink, their repertoire fast and decidedly nonfurious. See them at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $29.50; call 702-862-2695.

Cassie Ramone

Have a truly blue “Blue Christmas” with Cassie Ramone, a former member of Vivian Girls, whose seasonal 2015 release “Christmas in Reno” haunts like the Ghost of Christmas Past. See her holiday show with Colleen Green and No Tides at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Tap in Boulder City. Tickets are $8; call 702-293-0532.

Steel Panther

“Party Like Tomorrow Is the End of the World” with these (tongue-in-cheek) hair metal hedonists. Feel the Steel at 9 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $22; call 702-632-7600.

Dead Country Gentlemen

A drawing of a kitty cat with an inverted cross on its forehead serves as the band logo for this San Francisco duo, and it’s a suitable one: Their shadowy rock and roll is both comely and slightly malevolent. See them at 8 p.m. Thursday at Beauty Bar. Free; call 702-598-3757.

The Lique

Is this nattily attired hip-hop troupe Vegas’ best live act? Plenty have argued so. Join the debate at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10; call 702-982-1764.