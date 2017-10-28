5 shows to see in Las Vegas this week

Band members of Hollywood Undead perform at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at Champions Park on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Steven Wright

A regular guest of late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Conan O’Brien, comedian Steven Wright brings his deadpan delivery to Treasure Island at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $50.95 to $65.95; call 702-894-7722.

Restless Heart and Shenandoah

Two country music hitmakers share the stage at the Tropicana this weekend. Shenandoah brings its 30th anniversary tour to town, joined by Restless Heart, who are touring for their 34th year. Showtime is 9 p.m. Saturday in the Theater. Tickets are $29.95 to $59.95; call 800-829-9034.

Daniel Caesar

Canadian R&B artist Daniel Caesar will play at the Hard Rock Hotel on Thursday in support of his debut album, “Freudian.” Caesar takes the stage at 8 p.m. in Vinyl. Tickets are $15 to $25; call 888-929-7849.

Hollywood Undead

Their new album “Five” hits stores Friday, the same day Los Angeles rock band Hollywood Undead will play The Pearl at the Palms. Butcher Babies open the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $30 to $50; call 702-944-3200.

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Sunday is your last chance this year to catch Steve Martin and Martin Short’s comedy show at Caesars Palace. “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Lives,” also featuring the Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko, gets underway at 7:30 p.m. in the Colosseum. Tickets are $49.95 to $175; call 866-320-9763.