5 shows to see in Las Vegas this week

Dan Reynolds, lead vocalist for Imagine Dragons, performs during a special ceremony at Clark High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Imagine Dragons guitarist Wayne Sermon, left, and vocalist Dan Reynolds perform during the band's show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. The show was in part of their Evolve Tour in support of their third studio album Evolve. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @Bridgetkbennett

Vegas Strong Benefit Concert

Believers in the strength of their hometown, Imagine Dragons band together with fellow Vegas-bred rockers The Killers for Friday’s benefit concert at T-Mobile Arena. The 7:30 p.m. show will also feature Strip headliners including Jay Leno, Boyz II Men, Blue Man Group, performers from Cirque du Soleil’s “Mystere,” David Copperfield and Penn & Teller. Tickets are $75 to $125 and proceeds will go to the Las Vegas Victims Fund; call 888-929-7849.

Rodney Carrington

As the National Finals Rodeo gets underway Thursday, Rodney Carrington kicks off his annual stint at the MGM Grand. The comedian and country music artist will perform daily through Dec. 16 in the David Copperfield Theater. Tickets are $65.39 to $98.09; call 800-745-3000.

Harry Connick Jr.

If you missed him last month, Harry Connick Jr. returns this weekend to perform classic tunes at Wynn Las Vegas. Showtime is 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $59.50 to $300; call 702-770-9966.

Symphonic Rockshow

Rock out to classic rock anthems with the Symphonic Rockshow on Sunday at The Smith Center. Led by vocalist Brody Dolyniuk, the classical symphony and rock band will perform hits by Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Who, Queen and more in “Roll Over, Beethoven.” Showtime is 7 p.m. in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $29 to $75; call 702-749-2000.

Mannheim Steamroller

It’s been 33 years since the release of “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas.” Hear classics from the album and hits from the “Fresh Aire” series by Grammy Award winner Chip Davis at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Orleans Arena. Tickets are $39 to $75; call 800-745-3000.