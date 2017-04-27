5 shows to see in Las Vegas this week

Brett Eldridge (Courtesy MGM Resorts)

Country singer Brett Eldredge performs at The Chelsea in the Cosmopolitan as part of the CMT Instant Jam series Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Brett Eldredge performs at LP Field at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn.

Brett Eldredge made fast friends in Las Vegas when he worked “Absinthe” performers into his rendition of “Something I’m Good At” for the April 2 Academy of Country Music Awards broadcast from T-Mobile Arena. If Eldredge and opening act Tyler Farr can find their way next door to the Park Theater on Friday, they will be the first country singers to play the Monte Carlo venue. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $59.50 to $99.50; call 800-745-3000.

George Lopez

George Lopez turned 56 on Sunday and he’s as popular as ever. “Lopez” on TV Land does the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” thing to let Lopez play a heightened version of himself, and it’s only fitting that Las Vegas figures into the plot. The Strip veteran returns to The Mirage for real at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $65.39 to $87.19; call 702-792-7777.

Wynonna & the Big Noise

The Judds reunion two years ago was all about nostalgia, but a mini-set in the middle of the show proved the musical backbone was Wynona &The Big Noise. The country-rock and Americana band featuring Wynonna and husband Cactus Moser plays a full show at 8 p.m. Friday at the Tropicana. Tickets are $39.95 to $69.95; call 800-829-9034.

Peabo Bryson

Tag, you’re it. Celine Dion was in town last week, but now it’s up to Peabo Bryson to make sure “Beauty and the Beast,” their movie duet that made Dion a U.S. star, will be represented this weekend. If you’re nice, Bryson may throw in solo hits such as “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again” when he sings at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Orleans. Tickets are $39.95 to $69.95; call 800-745-3000.

Cher

It’s one more expedition to the costume warehouse when “Classic Cher,” the 70-year-old pop legend’s “No, this time I really mean this is the last time” retrospective returns to the Park Theater for another burst of shows starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $60 to $475; call 800-745-3000.