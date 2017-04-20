5 shows to see in Las Vegas this weekend

John Mayer, left, performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Manchester Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

John Mayer

His new album “The Search for Everything” shows John Mayer trying to transition to an older and wiser voice of mellow rock and bluesy pop, even as he keeps the breakup songs flowing. If you want to believe “the prettiest girl in the room” is Katy Perry in that leadoff track, “Still Feel Like Your Man,” feel free to at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are $55.75 to $179; call 888-929-7849.

Clint Black

Clint Black is 55, but that’s dog years in country if you count back to “Killin’ Time” in 1989. His 12th album, “On Purpose,” holds steady. Black wrote or co-wrote every song and duets with wife Lisa Hartman Black. Tickets are $29 to $69 for an 8 p.m. Saturday show in the ballroom at Red Rock Resort; call 800-745-3000.

Billy Gilman

Since Billy Gilman was only 12 when “One Voice” made him country’s youngest solo hitmaker in 2000, you can understand why most people had forgotten about that when he went on “The Voice” last fall and came in second (to Sundance Head). See him at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Showroom at The Orleans. Tickets are $39.95 to $69.95; call 800-745-3000.

Kansas

You want lineage or creativity? Kansas is down to two original members, guitarist Rich Williams and drummer Phil Ehart. But its new members recharged the heartland prog-rockers with last fall’s “The Prelude Implicit,” their first new album in 16 years. See them at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $33 to $99; call 702-749-2000.

Marty Allen

If you missed Marty Allen’s 95th birthday show last month, the comedian and singing spouse Karon Kate Blackwell break in the new Cascade Lounge at Rampart Casino with a 3 p.m. matinee Saturday. Tickets are $18 at the casino cage; call 702-507-5900.