5 shows to see in Las Vegas this weekend in Las Vegas

Mariah Carey, opens her headlining residency, “Mariah #1 to Infinity" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 6 2015. The best-selling female artist of all time with over 200 million records sold, Carey is performing all 18 of her Number One Hits together in one concert. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Mariah Carey, opens her headlining residency, “Mariah #1 to Infinity" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 6 2015. The best-selling female artist of all time with over 200 million records sold, Carey is performing all 18 of her Number One Hits together in one concert. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Mariah Carey

Starting Saturday, there are only a few chances left to catch the final shows of Mariah Carey’s residency at Caesars Palace. Although the superstar plans to return in December to perform six holiday shows, you can catch her “Mariah #1 to Infinity” show on select dates through July 18 in the Colosseum. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $55 to $250 (866-320-9763; thecolosseum.com).

Jay Leno

Car aficionado Jay Leno takes a break from hosting his CNBC show, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” to perform at 10 p.m. Friday in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Tickets are $59.99 to $79.99 (702-792-7777; mirage.com).

‘West Coast Jam’

Jazz superstars take over The Foundry on Saturday. Saxophonist Richard Elliot, trumpeter Rick Braun and guitarist Norman Brown will perform jazz hits at 8 p.m. at SLS Las Vegas. Tickets are $37.50 to $109.50 (702-761-7617; foundrylv.com).

‘Alice: A Steampunk Concert Fantasy’

Get ready to tumble down the rabbit hole Monday, when BBR Las Vegas’ theatrical rock show begins its monthly run in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $25 at the door and include a specialty cocktail. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the show starts at 10 p.m. (redrock.sclv.com; alicelv.com).

Images of the King: Las Vegas

Sam’s Town will host this year’s Las Vegas Elvis Festival from Thursday through July 16. The festival will include the Tribute Artist Contest and nightly headline shows following Elvis’ career. Ticket packages start at $149. Individual event tickets range from $22 to $33 for the tribute contest July 14 to 16, and evening shows start at $55. For a schedule and tickets, visit lasvegaselvisfestival.com.

­­— Madelon Hynes