Music

5 things to know about Halsey before her Las Vegas show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2018 - 3:30 pm
 

Another day, another Shakespeare-indebted starlet with “Hopeless” tattooed across her derriere and songs about swallowing lit matches.

With Halsey coming to town this weekend, here are five things you need to know about the fast-rising 23-year-old singer.

She helped the Chainsmokers make history

You know “Closer,” that breezy, finger-snapping EDM truffle about defying time and legal prohibitions against mattress theft.

Back in late summer 2016, the song was inescapable, the dance-pop equivalent of the pit in Buffalo Bill’s home in “Silence of the Lambs.”

With Halsey dueting with the Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart about doing grown-up stuff in the back of a likely-to-be-repossessed Range Rover, “Closer” became the first song to spend 26 weeks in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100.

Staying atop said chart for 12 weeks, “Closer” was the first No. 1 for both the Chainsmokers and Halsey, going platinum seven times over in the U.S. and currently ranking as Spotify’s third-most-streamed song ever.

Maybe they’ll be able to make those SUV payments after all.

She’s a lifelong comic book geek

It’s no wonder she’s Wonder Woman.

A self-professed comic book nerd, Halsey has been collecting superhero reads since she was a kid. It’s fitting, then, that she’s voicing Gal Gadot’s animated counterpart in the new “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” flick.

But Halsey’s love of comics is more than mildly interesting trivia: It informs her work.

Both of her records are concept albums with dystopian sci-fi themes, the musical corollary of the darkest corners of the Marvel universe.

Halsey’s debut, “Badlands,” features a narrative that is a post-apocalyptic metaphor for her frayed mental state at the time.

Its follow-up, “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom,” is a loose, futuristic reimagining of “Romeo and Juliet.”

Speaking of the latter, there’s really no comparing its author with Halsey.

Think ol’ Billy Shakes ever did his thing in hot pants?

We rest our case.

Scoreboard: Halsey 1, Bard of Avon 0.

She’s a rocker at heart

Sure, Halsey’s purring, pulsating, synth-heavy songbook has little in common with Marshall stacks and the hair-farmer crowd — at least on the surface.

But in terms of ’tude, temperament and musical background, Halsey is more rock than pop, really.

The New Jersey native credits fellow Garden Staters Taking Back Sunday for inspiring her mic-whipping stage presence and lists emo stalwarts Brand New as a personal fav.

It makes sense: Emo is defined by confessional lyrics, heartache, emotional vulnerability and a general absence of testosterone.

For Halsey, that’s check, check, check and check.

She’s got legit Vegas connections

Blame/praise Brendon Urie.

Halsey has called the Panic! At the Disco frontman a significant source of inspiration. In a June 2013 cover story for Nylon magazine, she cited the Vegas-born rockers as the band that changed her life.

Another Las Vegas act, Imagine Dragons, also had a hand in getting Halsey to where she’s at today.

In June 2015, the band took her out as an opener on its “Smoke + Mirrors” tour, one of her first big breaks, setting the stage for the release of “Badlands” that August.

It was a bittersweet moment, though: Halsey had a miscarriage right before a show.

She performed anyway.

She’s another Soundcloud success story

What often gets lost in the false narrative about streaming music services being bad for artists is how they’re not at all bad for artists.

Halsey is another example of that.

While plenty of rappers have used Soundcloud to launch their careers, eschewing the traditional music industry gatekeepers, Halsey has proven that aspiring pop stars can do so as well.

In July 2014, she uploaded “Ghost,” which would later be re-released as the first single from her debut album.

The song quickly developed a buzz, and record companies came calling on Halsey, instead of the other way around.

This is an important distinction: When record companies chase artists, the leverage is in the hands of the performer, and that’s precisely how a musician gets a better deal, financially and artistically.

Case in point: Halsey says she signed with Astralwerks because they promised her more creative control, which is hardly the industry norm for a new artist.

By doing things herself, Halsey earned the opportunity to actually be herself, butt tatts and all.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
More in Music
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Music Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like