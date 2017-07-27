5 things to know about the Matchbox Twenty Counting Crows tour

The pair of ’90s alt-rock radio hitmakers bring their “A Brief History of Everything Tour” to Mandalay Bay on Saturday.

With Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows bringing their co-headlining “A Brief History of Everything Tour” to Vegas, here are five things you need to know about this pairing.

5. They had ’90s alt-rock radio in a headlock

Matchbox Twenty’s 1996 debut, “Yourself or Someone Like You,” was one of the top-selling albums of the decade, moving over 12 million units. Counting Crows’ first record, 1993’s “August and Everything After,” was also a massive hit, selling over 7 million copies. That’s a lot of cheese, Mr. Jones.

4. Neither was able to avoid the sophomore slump

Counting Crows’ second album, 1996’s “Recovering the Satellites,” was certified a respectable double platinum, though this was less than a third of what its predecessor earned. Matchbox Twenty’s sophomore effort, 2000’s “Mad Season” went quadruple platinum, though this also marked a drop-off from their first disc. You “Mad,” bro?

3. Both bands struggled with their success

Duritz has been open about having a nervous breakdown following his band’s rocket ride to stardom. Likewise, Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas has spoken about his band’s increased drug use once they became household names, turning to cocaine to cope with the sudden demands of fame. Probably should have stuck with Calgon baths and aromatherapy.

2. They share Grammy grudges

Despite multiple Grammy nominations (two for Counting Crows and four for Matchbox Twenty), neither act has won one. Ah well, they can take solace in the fact that Iggy Pop never scored a Grammy either — and Milli Vanilli has.

1. They’re no strangers to each other. Sort of.

Last summer, the Crows and Rob Thomas teamed up for a co-headlining tour. Clearly, it worked: A year later, they’re back at it with Thomas’ Matchbox Twenty bandmates, who can claim to be “So Sad So Lonely” no more.

