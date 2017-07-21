5 ultimate jams to prove you love the ’90s

With the “I Love the ’90s: The Party Continues Tour” hitting Vegas, here are five ultimate jams from that era that you’re sure to bust some moves to this weekend:

TLC (I Love the '90s)

Coolio performs at the 2014 AP Music Awards at the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame and Museum at North Coast Harbor on July 21, 2014, in Cleveland. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

With the “I Love the ’90s: The Party Continues Tour” hitting Vegas, here are five ultimate jams from that era that you’re sure to bust some moves to this weekend:

5. Biz Markie, “Just a Friend”

The one song that anyone can sing, even the guy who wrote it. Sort of.

4. Color Me Badd, “I Wanna Sex You Up”

Here’s how you win a young lady’s heart: promise to engage her in adult relations to such an extent that it conjures the sensation of her lungs bursting from underwater asphyxiation. And this right here is the soundtrack to “makin’ love until we drown.”

3. Coolio, “Fantastic Voyage”

Three enduring life lessons gleaned from this song: 1) You can’t have the hop if you don’t have the hip. 2) Nothin’ from nothin’ leaves nothin.’ If you want to have somethin’, you better stop frontin’. 3) Every game ain’t the same, ’cause the game still remains.

2. C + C Music Factory, “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”

If this one’s good enough for “The Adventures of Pluto Nash” soundtrack, it’s good enough for you.

1. TLC, “Waterfalls”

This will turn you into that kid from “We’re the Millers,” deftly busting out Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez’s rhymes with your eyes closed. And then Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis will totally laugh at you.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.