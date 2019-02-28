MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
'A Star Is Born', Dr. Seuss lead this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Bradley Cooper as Jack and Lady Gaga as Ally in the drama
Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2019 - 11:18 am
 

MUSIC

Robbie Williams

Did you know that British pop prime mover Robbie Williams is so big into aliens that he once came to Nevada to attend a UFO convention? Whether or not you believe in extraterrestrial life-forms, here’s something you can’t debate: Williams’ first residency — which kicks off at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, with shows through March 16 — is a big deal in a (relatively) small room. Tickets are $59.50 to $250; call 702-770-9966.

Jason Bracelin

inline-regSinger Robbie Williams performs on stage during a concert to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the reign of Albert II, in front of the Monaco Palace in Monaco, Sunday, July 12, 2015. (Jean Pierre Amet/Pool via AP)

ARTS & LEISURE

‘Run Away With Cirque du Soleil’

Runners and walkers are invited to dress in their best “Cirque” style for the 18th annual 5k run and 1-mile walk fundraiser at the Springs Preserve. The family-friendly event features characters from Cirque du Soleil shows, photo opportunities, live music, a circus play area and more, from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. and is followed by special performances, awards and a drawing at 9:30 a.m. Registration is $20 to $40 with proceeds benefiting the Springs Preserve and Cirque du Soleil foundations. Visit springspreserve.org to register.

Madelon Hynes

inline-reg“Run Away with Cirque du Soleil” (Joseph Donato)

MOVIES

‘A Star Is Born’ encore version

Just when you thought you couldn’t possibly get any more “Shallow,” Warner Bros. is releasing an encore version of “A Star Is Born” featuring nearly 12 additional minutes. Among the new scenes are Ally (Lady Gaga) writing the song “Clover” with Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) and an extended sequence of her impromptu a cappella performance of the Oscar-winning “Shallow.” It’s scheduled for a one-week run, starting Friday, at Orleans, South Point, Suncoast and Town Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Eataly Pizza After Hours

Eataly at Park MGM is bringing three master pizza-makers from Italy for Pizza After Hours, a festival of pizza, truffles and beer, from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at La Pizza e La Pasta restaurant. Tickets ($55) cover unlimited amounts of beer and pizza and can be purchased at eataly.com/lasvegasevents.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

inline-reg(Getty Images)

ARTS & LEISURE

Celebrate Dr. Seuss with books, stories

Saturday marks the 115th birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss. But the party will run all weekend at Downtown Container Park with live storytelling and a book drive. You can hear some of Seuss’ best-known works read on the lawn at 3, 4 and 5 p.m. Friday, and every hour from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Grinch himself is expected to make an appearance from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Guests can dress in Seuss-style attire and bring a new or gently used book to donate to Spread the Word Nevada. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Al Mancini

inline-regA plush “Cat in the Hat” toy is displayed next to “What Pet Should I Get?” (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)

