Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas postponed

The Academy of Country Music Awards event, originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas April 5, has been postponed.

The show is rescheduled to air on CBS in September, at a date, time and venue to be determined, according to a statement on the event website.

“The health and safety of our artists, fans, industry, staff and partners is our number one priority,” the post said.

Refunds will be issued for tickets purchased for the ACM Awards and ACM Party for a Cause events, including ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and ACM Beach Bash.

Information on how to claim refunds will be on the ACM website and social media accounts.