ACM Awards rescheduled, but there’s no mention of Las Vegas

Keith Urban is shown during his "Graffiti U" tour stop at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which had been set for April 5 at the MGM Grand Garden arena, have a new date. But a venue hasn’t been unveiled, and there’s no mention of Las Vegas in the announcement.

The awards, postponed by the coronavirus outbreak, are now scheduled for Sept. 16, with Keith Urban still set to host.

“Additional details surrounding the 55th ACM Awards will be available soon, including the venue, performers and more,” said a statement from CBS and the show’s producers.

With the exception of a special 50th anniversary show, the ACM Awards have been in Las Vegas since 2003, first at Mandalay Bay, then the MGM Grand. T-Mobile Arena hosted the ceremony in 2017.

