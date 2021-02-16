62°F
Music

ACM Awards show not returning to Las Vegas in 2021

The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 - 1:35 pm
 
This April 7, 2019 file photo shows host Reba McEntire on stage at the 54th annual Academy of C ...
This April 7, 2019 file photo shows host Reba McEntire on stage at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The Academy of Country Music Awards is coming back to Nashville in April for a second time to hold its awards show at three different venues. The show will air on April 18 on CBS from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. The show is normally held in Las Vegas every April, but moved to Music City last year when the coronavirus pandemic delayed their show to last September. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Carrie Underwood accepts the entertainer of the year award in a tie with Thomas Rhett during th ...
Carrie Underwood accepts the entertainer of the year award in a tie with Thomas Rhett during the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 16, 2020. The Academy of Country Music Awards will be held again in Nashville for a second time, holding its awards show at three different venues. The show will air on April 18 on CBS from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. The show is normally held in Las Vegas every April, but moved to Music City last year when the coronavirus pandemic delayed their show to last September. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Academy of Country Music Awards is coming back to Nashville for a second time to hold its awards show at three different venues.

The ACM and dick clark productions announced on Tuesday that the show will return on April 18 and will air on CBS from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. The awards show, which is normally held in Las Vegas in April, used the same Nashville locations when the coronavirus pandemic delayed their show to last September.

The show was held in Nashville for the first time last year without a live audience. Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the show’s top prize, entertainer of the year, a first-ever tie, and Taylor Swift returned to the show after seven years to perform a song from her album “Folklore.”

Nominations and other details for the awards show have not yet been announced.

