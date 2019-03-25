Aerosmith residency leads April’s top concerts in Las Vegas

Tom Hamilton, left, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform at the Whisky A Go Go on Tuesday, April 8, 2014, in Los Angeles. Aerosmith announced their “Let Rock Rule” summer tour featuring Slash. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

FILE - In this April 8, 2014 file photo, Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles. Though others are canceling events and concerts after the terror attacks at an Ariana Grande concert in England, Aerosmith have decided to still perform. Perry said in an interview Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Munich that the band “doesn’t want to live like that” and “the fans don’t want to live like that.” Aerosmith will play Munich on Friday on its Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

Travis Scott performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in New Orleans. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

FILE - In this April 30, 2016 file photo, John Fogerty performs at the 2016 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif. Fogerty said in a statement released Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, that he's annoyed that Taraji P. Henson's new film, "Proud Mary," borrows from his popular song's name without his involvement. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The Reverend Horton Heat performs during the 20th anniversary of the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Dallas, Texas-based psychobilly trio is lead by singer/songwriter Jim Heath. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Weezer performs at 2015 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jeff Lombardo/Invision/AP)

The (sweet) emotions shall run high for aficionados of elevator lovin’.

Soon, Aerosmith die-hards can see the old-school rockers as they downsize from arenas to the 5,200-seat Park Theater at Park MGM for their “Deuces Are Wild” residency.

Commemorating nearly 50 years as a band, the 35-show engagement kicks off April 6 and runs through December.

In addition to boasting never-before-seen visuals and audio from the band, the shows will feature “the world’s first THX Certified live performance presented in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound.”

We don’t know what that means, but it sure sounds cool, dude (who looks like a lady).

The rest of the top 10 Vegas concerts for April:

Kaos opening weekend, April 5-7, the Palms

The champagne shall overflow when the Palms’ new 73,000-square-foot dayclub and 29,000-square-foot nightclub opens with performances throughout the weekend by Alicia Keys, Travis Scott, Skrillex, Cardi B, G-Eazy and more. You hungover yet?

John Fogerty, April 10, 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Because nothing screams peace, love and the unifying power of music quite like the respective catalogs of Miley Cyrus, Halsey and Greta Van Fleet, Woodstock will turn 50 this year with a pair of anniversary festivals in upstate New York. Prior to that, former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty will pay his own tribute by performing the band’s set from the August 17, 1969, festival. “Keep on Chooglin’, ” Woodstock.

Bender Jamboree, April 11-14, the Plaza

Hook up the Red Bull IV drip: This Americana-, bluegrass- and roots music-leaning festival returns for its second installment of around-the-clock jams on four stages with Railroad Earth, the Infamous Stringdusters, Leftover Salmon and scads more. And yes, of course, there will be pickleball tournaments.

Pink, April 12, T-Mobile Arena

It “Hurts 2B Human” — especially if you’re a grammar stickler — as pop spark plug Pink contends on her new album, tentatively due out this month. Expect to hear some fresh tunes, then, when she returns to a venue she sold out less than a year ago with 17,000 fans in the house.

Weezer and the Pixies, April 12, Mandalay Bay Events Center

Former sovereigns of MTV’s “Alternative Nation” unite when Weezer and the Pixies team up to the delight of those who remember what the term “college rock” once signified.

Ghostface Killah, April 13, Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq

Ghost Deini, er Tony Starks, er The Wallabee Champ, er Pretty Toney, er Ironman, er … OK, you get the point: GFK, the Wu-Tang Clan’s greatest MC — and that’s saying something — is a man of many nicknames, his various handles as colorful as his tongue-spraining narratives.

The 1975, April 16, The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel

“I Like America & America Likes Me,” these Brit rockers announce on their eclectic, acclaimed latest album, “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships,” and the mutual admiration continues: Numerous dates on their current tour have sold out in advance, including the Vegas date. Better hit Stubhub if you want to hit this one.

Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, April 18-21, The Orleans

What’ll be bigger? The pompadours? Or the tail fins on all the vintage rides at the Saturday afternoon car show? Bet on a push when this raucous, rockabilly throwdown of all rockabilly throwdowns returns to town for year 22 with the Reverend Horton Heat, Wanda Jackson, the Delta Bombers and dozens more.

Steely Dan, April 24, 26 and 27, Venetian Theatre

“Reelin’ in the Chips” once again, these Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are back for their second extended stint at The Venetian Theatre, with nine shows running through May 11. The “Countdown to Ecstasy” begins now.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.