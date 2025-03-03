51°F
Alanis Morissette announces Las Vegas Strip residency

Alanis Morissette (Courtesy Shervin Lainez/ Caesars Entertainment)
March 3, 2025 - 7:09 am
March 3, 2025 - 7:09 am
 

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist Alanis Morissette is set for a residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Morissette will perform eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace as part of her “Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025” residency.

The residency is scheduled from October 15 through November 2.

With shows expected to begin at 8 p.m., tickets for the eight performances go on sale starting Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. PT.

The dates for the shows are as follows:

October 2025: 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25

November 2025: 1, 2

To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com/AlanisVegas.

