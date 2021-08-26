Aldean says guard that pulled him offstage during shooting has died

On the same day that the latest 1 October Memorial Committee’s survey results were released, country music star Jason Aldean announced on his Instagram that his security guard, Ryan Fleming, has died.

Jason Aldean performs at the Park MGM's Park Theater in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aldean, the closing act of the Route 91 Harvest music festival in 2017, was on stage performing his final song when the first round of gunfire erupted at the concert.

In his Instagram post, Aldean wrote that Fleming “was the person who pulled me offstage during the Route 91 shooting and put his life in danger to take care of me and my crew.”

Aldean did not disclose Fleming’s cause of death.

“He was a good man and an even better friend,” Aldean said.