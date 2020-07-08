All he needs is love: Ringo Starr turns 80 — PHOTOGRAPHS

The Beatles’ drummer officially became an octogenarian on Tuesday.

Yoko Ono, left, wife of the late John Lennon, along with Olivia Harrison, right, wife of the late George Harrison, right, look on as former members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney, second from left, and Ringo Starr unveil memorial portraits of Lennon and Harrison, who were also former band members, during a media event marking the upcoming one-year anniversary of Cirque du Soleil's LOVE at The Mirage hotel-casino Tuesday, June 26, 2007, in Las Vegas. The portraits will be on permanent display in the LOVE Theatre lobby. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Former members of The Beatles Paul McCartney, left, and Ringo Starr stand next to portraits of their late former bandmates John Lennon and George Harrison after unveiling the portraits during a media event marking the upcoming one-year anniversary of Cirque du Soleil's LOVE at The Mirage hotel-casino Tuesday, June 26, 2007, in Las Vegas. The portraits will be on permanent display in the LOVE Theatre lobby. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

An event Tuesday took place that might make a whole generation feel old: Beatles drummer Ringo Starr turned 80.

The Fab Four timekeeper said during a livestream charity concert Tuesday that he “feels 24” inside. Which is, after all, the age of which most of us remember him.

Starr has been in Las Vegas a time or two over the years, and helped open “The Beatles Love” by Cirque du Soleil in 2006.

Starr’s YouTube event featured friends, family and celebrities wishing him a happy birthday, as well as taped performances by such artists as Sheryl Crow, Sheila E., Joe Walsh, Gary Clark Jr., Ben Harper and many others, as well as, of course, former bandmate Paul McCartney, from their Los Angeles concert a year ago.

Proceeds were to go to Black Lives Matter Global Network, the David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and WaterAid.