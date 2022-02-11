Andrea Bocelli speaks of music, love and Las Vegas

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli performs with a choir and a symphonic orchestra lead by Italian conductor Marcello Rota, right, during a concert in Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)

Singer Andrea Bocelli performs during a concert at Madison Square Garden Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow) Jason DeCrow Singer Andrea Bocelli performs during a concert at Madison Square Garden Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

FILE - This Dec. 15, 2016 file photo shows tenor Andrea Bocelli performing with The Philharmonic of New York at Madison Square Garden in New York. Bocelli will give a solo livestreamed performance on Easter Sunday from the main historic cathedral in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Evan Agostini, File)

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli during an interview in Paris, France, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Italian singer Andrea Bocelli performs inside an empty Duomo cathedral, on Easter Sunday, in Milan, Italy, April 12, 2020. Bocelli was invited by Milan's Mayor Giuseppe Sala to perform an Easter concert inside an empty Duomo due to the lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Luca Rossetti/Sugar Srl, Decca Records via AP)

Few people have done as much to popularize — or introduce newcomers to — opera and classical music as Andrea Bocelli.

And while fans certainly know him through live performances and a procession of top-selling recordings, Las Vegans and Las Vegas tourists also have experienced his work in a unique sort of way: His rendition (with Sarah Brightman) of “Time to Say Goodbye” is a favorite selection at Bellagio’s fountain shows.

On Feb. 18, Bocelli returns to Las Vegas to perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena as part of his “In Concert for Valentine’s” tour. The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $83 (702-531-3826).

The concert will show case some of Bocelli’s most romantic offerings, including songs from his album “Believe” and a selection of arias, crossover hits and, of course, love songs.

During a recent email exchange, the tenor shared his thoughts about Las Vegas, music and what makes a good love song.

You’ve performed many times in Las Vegas. Describe your relationship with the city. What do you find interesting, or even like, about visiting and performing here?

Las Vegas is joie de vivre and entertainment, but the “Neon City” is also about generosity, philanthropy and care for the less fortunate. And, as we all know, it is the quintessential expression of a winning bet, precisely because it shows humankind’s fortitude, in the stark contrast between the most innovative modernity and the rugged nature surrounding the city. My wife and I have many friends in Las Vegas, and we include as “friends” the wider public, which is always generous and engaged, following me for many years.

“Time to Say Goodbye” has become a favorite selection — if not the favorite selection — of viewers at the Bellagio fountains. Have you, yourself, ever heard that song at the Bellagio fountains and, if so, what was that like? What do you think about the selection being heard in such an unusual location and for such an unusual purpose?

There’s no doubt that this song has stood the test of time and has become “a classic” in every corner of the world. I have been singing this song for more than 25 years in concert, and I never tire of it because it still moves me. I was able to closely follow the display of the Fountains of Bellagio. … They have become, by now, a city landmark, and the fact that one of the songs that makes the fountains sway is “Time to Say Goodbye” always thrills me and makes me very happy.

Are audiences in Las Vegas different from audiences elsewhere? Do you, maybe, sense a difference in terms of musical sophistication, song preferences, knowledge of classical music and the like? Do you, perhaps, tailor a concert’s selections differently when performing here?

I, without fail, have always had an audience that is friendly and passionate in Las Vegas. … This is true for the whole of the United States, but particularly for this city. It is a joy for me every time, as I sing my first notes of a concert, to feel that the people listening are sunny, enthusiastic, that they know how to enjoy themselves, how to get emotional and share their emotions without reserve. This is the perfect approach — ideal also for enjoying classical repertory. Opera, per se, is a form of popular art, capable of stirring up deep feelings, because it stems from an instinctive human impulse. All you need is to approach it without preconceptions or intimidation, and there you have it — even arias from lyrical operas can touch our hearts and give us pure excitement.

Your success and appeal are broad, extending far beyond listeners of classical music or opera alone. Why do you think that is? Do you sense that your music has introduced newcomers to classical music and opera who then, perhaps, are moved to delve more deeply into them?

I always aimed to woo beauty, in both the classical and pop repertories, without ever bending to trends and novelty. … I can say that a few words (sincerity, simplicity, intellectual honesty) relate to my way of being and working more than others, in music as in life. Referring to the operatic repertory, I am proud to have made a modest contribution to bringing a breath of fresh air into a genre that, as I said earlier, is popular by vocation.

The upcoming concert in Las Vegas is Valentine’s Day-oriented. Do people ever tell you stories about the part your work, maybe, played in their own love story? If so: Any stories to share?

I often receive letters — sometimes even first-hand accounts — in which people tell me how one of my songs or (a) concert was an accomplice to their spark of love — of a rekindling or new love story. I can only be happy. I am proud of the privilege of being even a small part of the soundtrack of so many people’s lives. Love is the driving force of the world; I have been devoted to it all my life. I live Valentine’s Day precisely as the birthday of love — a day in which we can celebrate and pay homage to this incredible gift called life.

What, in your mind, makes for a good love song? Are there characteristics of music or lyrics or even of performance that can lift a selection above the ordinary?

A love song has to respect the standards of musical beauty; it must enter into the fiber of the listener’s soul, bringing him or her to dream and be pleasantly led into the amorous universe. A great love song must stir up emotions; it must be an accomplice, becoming the voice of many people, who therein are able to see a reflection of their own most genuine and treasured sentiments. Truth be told — there is no sure-fire recipe. The reasons underlying the success of a song are always so many and often inscrutable. In terms of interpretation, I can tell you what my line of action is and always has been: I have always proposed to my audiences the songs that were, firstly for me, a source of inspiration. To interpret a song I have to fall in love with it. … I have to feel moved by it, so that I can, in turn, move those who are listening to me.