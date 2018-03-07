April’s ACM Awards will bring Jason Aldean back to Las Vegas

The ACM Awards will bring the singer back to town to perform for the first time since the Oct. 1 Route 91 tragedy.

Country star Jason Aldean performs in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Aldean return to the stage after cancelling tour dates following the Las Vegas shooting. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

For the first time since the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy, Jason Aldean will play Las Vegas.

Aldean, who was on stage Oct. 1 when the shooting began, is among the performers announced for this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards, which will be April 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Aldean will perform just a few blocks away from the Las Vegas Village, where the Route 91 festival took place.

Also scheduled to take the stage at this year’s ACMs: Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett.

The show will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Aldean has been off the road since last fall, when he completed his “They Don’t Know Tour 2017.”

At his first show following Route 91, on Oct. 12 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Aldean addressed his feelings about the tragedy.

“Every day that goes by we think about the 58 that lost their lives, I don’t really count that (expletive) that was doing the shooting,” he said from the stage, according to entertainment website Wide Open Country. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families, and everyone else who was injured, and everyone else who was just there. Even though people might not have physical scars, it’s gonna be a mental thing for a lot of people for a long time.”