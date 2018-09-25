Music

Arcade Fire closes out Life is Beautiful in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2018 - 6:00 pm
 

Four songs in, they explained why they were here.

It went like this: Arcade Fire’s tour for its previous album, 2013’s “Reflektor,” ended in scenic Iceland.

Considering that the band’s latest record, “Everything Now,” is all about capitalism’s collapse and the American dream turning into a nightmare for some, what better place to conclude its roadwork than … Las Vegas!

Arcade Fire singer-guitarist Win Butler was joking — kind of — when he shared the band’s thinking from Life is Beautiful’s Downtown Stage.

Back in 2005, Arcade Fire also completed a tour cycle here at a multiday music festival: the long-gone Vegoose, where the group finished supporting its debut, “Funeral.”

Arcade Fire has since become an arena-headlining act, and its set on the final day of Life is Beautiful reemphasized how the band got there: its widespread sound is tailored for large spaces, suffused with accordion, horns and oceans of percussion, its six-piece lineup expanding to nine live.

“Everything” is the band’s darkest, most disconsolate record, even if the sonics don’t always seem to suit the subject: The title track sounds like an invitation to a dance party, though it’s about the desensitizing effects of constant stimulation in the digital age.

This was the band’s second stop in Vegas in support of the album. The first was mere weeks after the Oct. 1 Route 91 Harvest festival massacre, when Arcade Fire delivered a heartfelt, inspired show at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Butler acknowledged the tragedy Sunday, dedicating “The Suburbs” to anyone affected by it.

And then he and Arcade Fire did what this city has been doing ever since: They carried on.

A few more highlights from the third and final day of Life is Beautiful:

Earworm of the day

A crowd member joked that the teenagers on stage looked more like students from nearby Las Vegas Academy holding a band recital for nervous parents than a buzz-worthy group playing in front of thousands at a music festival.

Spot-on there.

But a youthful precociousness is central to the London-based indie pop octet Superorganism’s appeal: There’s not a whiff of adulthood’s fun-spoiling pragmatism in the group’s anything-goes attitude toward its craft.

Take “Everybody Wants To Be Famous,” which the band performed near the end of its griddle-hot afternoon set at the Bacardi Sound of Rum Stage.

Over a woozy, seasick beat and whirring, wheezing electronics, frontwoman Orono Noguchi favored a Steven Wright-worthy deadpan while giving voice to melodies as animated as her delivery was sedated.

It’s quite the contrast, but seemingly half the crowd left the stage humming the tune.

“See you over at Mars,” Noguchi sang, flanked by brightly attired backing singers with streamer-adorned tambourines, sounding as if that destination had already been reached — at least on her end.

From Sweden with love of lap steel

Is there such a thing as Swedish Americana?

However that question may read on paper, a pair of 20-something, Stockholm-born sisters rendered it moot on stage.

Johanna and Klara Soderberg, aka First Aid Kit, may have name-checked Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris in song during their spirited performance, but they didn’t need to: Their influences hardly have to be spelled out, as their rootsy swing is directly indebted to ’70s country, back when the music was more dust-covered than spit-shined.

But what most distinguishes these two from plenty of like-minded peers is their radiant harmonies, bright as the sun setting behind them Sunday on the Downtown Stage. Paired with lap steel guitar and mandolin, their intertwined voices buoyed songs such as “Stay Gold” and “It’s a Shame” with a melodic sheen that nicely balances their songs’ overall earthiness.

Give ’em extra credit for a nod to their surroundings: During their first Vegas performance, they played a cover of Kenny Rogers’ version of “The Gambler,” coming up aces.

Gold sounds

“I got the talk, the beats and bass,” said the lady in the red cape adorned with dollar bills and empty plastic water bottles while flanked by a pair of dancers in ’80s-style tennis gear.

The song was “Unstoppable,” and Santigold was feeling herself.

The crowd was feeling it, too, literally — that aforementioned bass rumbled like a tectonic shift at the Bacardi Sound of Rum Stage.

Like her homemade stage garb, Santigold’s sound is a mix of things: dancehall, new wave, electro, indie pop, sometimes all of them blaring in unison.

Perhaps her greatest skill, though, is establishing some sense of order among all the mayhem, her voice an alternately supple and commanding trail of bread crumbs to hook after hook.

How does Santigold do it?

“I believe in the rhythm,” she sang, putting her faith in the groove.

Creator of chaos

And now a message from the department of redundancy department.

“We ain’t cut from the same fabric,” Tyler, the Creator said of his hip-hop brethren in song.

“I don’t like to follow the rules,” he added a few bars later.

This from the human incarnation of a spitball shot at the English teacher.

No, we don’t really need to be told at this point that perhaps rap’s greatest contemporary mischief-maker doesn’t like to toe the line.

He’s made a career of being a playful, willing antagonist of hip-hop mores.

For instance, on the song in question, “Deathcamp,” delivered with limb-flinging fury at the Bacardi Sound of Rum Stage, he professed to be more influenced by rap-rockers N.E.R.D.’s “In Search Of …” than Nas’ “Illmatic,” roundly considered one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time.

Makes sense, though, “In Search Of …” pulses with an anything-goes punk attitude and Tyler, the Creator certainly embodies that.

Maybe this explains why he went over especially well with Life is Beautiful’s younger, teenage attendees, who greeted him with near-hysterics Sunday, siphoning off a massive portion of the crowd from Arcade Fire, whose set overlapped with his and whom he seemed to outdraw, even though the former performed on the bigger stage.

With his droopy eyes and sly grin, Tyler looks the part of class cut-up, but all of his rule-breaking serves a larger purpose.

“Tell these black kids they can be who they are,” he commanded on “Where This Flower Blooms.” “Dye your hair blue,” he instructed. “I’ll do it, too.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Entertainment
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Music
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Music Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like