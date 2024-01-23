50°F
Avril Lavigne bringing ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 7:34 pm
 
Avril Lavigne plays at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. ( ...
Avril Lavigne plays at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The pop-punk princess is coming to Las Vegas this summer.

Avril Lavigne announced on social media Monday that the “Complicated” singer is bringing her “Greatest Hit Tour” to Sin City on June 1.

Lavigne is playing at MGM Grand Garden with All Time Low and Royal and the Serpent as special guests.

“I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests?” the singer posted to X.

Lavigne is no stranger to Vegas. She appeared at Jewel Nightclub at the Aria in October, and performed at the “When We Were Young” festival in October 2022, where she sang a cover of Blink-182’s “All The Small Things.”

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m., Friday with special TikTok, Live Nation and AXS presales scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

For more information, visit avrillavigne.com

