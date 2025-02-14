Backstreet Boys add more shows to Sphere residency in Las Vegas

Backstreet Boys on Friday announced that the group will add more shows to their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Backstreet Boys are playing Sphere for nine dates July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27. (Brian Ziff)

After being announced earlier this week as the first boy band and pop act to headline the Sphere in Las Vegas, Backstreet Boys on Friday shared that they will add more shows to their upcoming residency.

According to promoter Live Nation, “due to overwhelming demand,” Backstreet Boys will add three additional shows to the group’s summer “Into the Millennium” residency at the Sphere.

Kicking off on July 11, Live Nation says the residency will feature 12 performances on July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 and August 1, 2, 3.

“Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as the Backstreet Boys bring their legendary Millennium album to life, alongside a selection of their greatest hits. Beloved classics like “I Want It That Way,” and “Larger Than Life,” will be delivered or enhanced with cutting-edge visuals and sound made possible by Sphere’s revolutionary immersive technology,” Live Nation said in a release.

Ticket info for all shows can be found on the group’s website, backstreetboys.com.