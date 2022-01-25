Bad Bunny announces Las Vegas stop on 2022 world tour

Bad Bunny has officially announced a 2022 stadium tour. And it will make a stop in Las Vegas.

Bad Bunny arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

One of the most popular Latin artists in the world, Bad Bunny, officially announced a second tour of 2022, including a stop in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

On Monday, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, also known as Bad Bunny, teased a world tour for 2022 to his 37.1 million followers via his first Instagram reel.

The World’s Hottest Tour, is set to kick off Aug. 5 in Orlando, Florida, with 29 tour dates announced. His Allegiant Stadium show is scheduled for Sept. 23. Tickets go on sale at worldshottesttour.com beginning Friday Jan. 28 at noon.

The 27-year-old Puerto Rican singer, rapper, songwriter and actor, had previously wiped his Instagram feed clean on New Year’s Eve and had remained inactive recently.

The Grammy Award winner had been planning a second tour the entire time. In the video reel, Bad Bunny is seen with his longtime girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, having a “romantic” beach dinner and engaging in conversation.

“We need to start worrying less and enjoy life more because it passes by fast, very fast, just like the tickets selling out for El Último Tour del Mundo,” Bunny said. “I was thinking, ‘What if I announce my next tour?’ Therefore, while I work on my new album, which will come out this year, you can buy tickets for my next tour.”

Bad Bunny will play at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 5 on the El Último Tour del Mundo, which begins Feb. 9 in Denver.