Band that made controversial Oct. 1 joke leaves Punk Rock Bowling line-up

Three years later, Fat Mike’s words continue to haunt him.

And his band.

At Punk Rock Bowling 2018, the frontman for long-running punks NOFX made a crude joke about the victims of the 1 Oct. tragedy during the band’s headlining set, infuriating plenty of fans in attendance and leading fest organizers to issue an apology.

NOFX was scheduled to play Punk Rock Bowling for the first time since the incident when the three-day event returns to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sept 24-26, after skipping 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

Now the band has announced that they’re off the bill.

“NOFX had a meeting this week and decided we shouldn’t play out of respect that wounds are still healing,” Fat Mike said in a post shared on Punk Rock Bowling’s social media accounts. “There has been a lot of hate messages and threats because we are on the bill, it just feels wrong. We know we said (expletive) things that caused it, so we get it. Sorry to everyone that wanted to see us. It’ll have to be in a different city. Hopefully we can see you all in Vegas when the time’s right.”

Fat Mike, who’s been a staple at Punk Rock Bowling since it began 22 year ago, lamented that he won’t be able to attend this year.

“I’ve been playing and bowling at Punk Rock Bowling since the very first one when there were only 22 teams,” he wrote. “PRB is my favorite time of the year. Like so many of you, I not only get to see my favorite bands, but I also get to see my punk friends from high school. This event is my reunion, it’s my convention, and it’s my church…. I was so (expletive) excited to play it this year.”

Now, he won’t get that chance.

The band has been replaced atop Friday night’s line-up with Punk Rock Bowling veterans the Descendents.

“It’s pretty (expletive) cool that we are being replaced by a better band!” Fat Mike quipped. “I wish I could be there to see ’em.”

