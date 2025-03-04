Best Friends Forever emo music festival announces 2025 lineup

The emo and indie rock festival Best Friends Forever is returning to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center for year two in October.

An audience member pulls David Yow of The Jesus Lizard in for a kiss during the final night of Best Friends Forever Festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Johnny Whitney of The Blood Brothers performs during the final night of Best Friends Forever Festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

David Yow of The Jesus Lizard crowd surfs during the final night of Best Friends Forever Festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans cheer as The Blood Brothers perform during the final night of Best Friends Forever Festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Break out the smelling salts, emo/indie rock fans. Best Friends Forever is back.

After debuting at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center last October, the fest returns to the venue on Oct. 10-12 with another loaded lineup.

Among the highlights: emo forebears Jawbreaker; a reunited Minus the Bear performing for the first time in five years and playing “Menos el Oso” in its entirety; co-ed indie rockers Rilo Kiley on their first tour in ages; a farewell show from Mineral; and Pedro the Lion celebrating their 30th anniversary.

Dozens of other bands are making rare Vegas appearances, including Texas is the Reason, These Arms Are Snakes, Superchunk, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Bear Vs. Shark, Mates of State and more.

There is also another headliner to be announced at a later date.

The fest got off to a strong start last fall, when thousands strong gathered to spend a weekend getting nostalgic about sadness, revisiting the soundtrack to their tumultuous teen years and celebrating a decidedly non-celebratory form of music.

Year two looks just as promising.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at BestFriendsForeverFest.com.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram.