Beyoncé adds 2nd Las Vegas show to Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyonce accepts the award for album of the year for "COWBOY CARTER during the 67th annual Gramm ...
Beyonce accepts the award for album of the year for "COWBOY CARTER during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. Blue Ivy Carter looks on from right. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2025 - 6:18 pm
 
Updated March 19, 2025 - 6:27 pm

Beyoncé has added a second date at Allegiant Stadium for her Cowboy Carter Tour.

On Monday, the superstar announced she would be stopping in Las Vegas on Friday, July 25 to tour her Grammy award-winning album “Cowboy Carter.” The new date added is Saturday, July 26.

Beyoncé first teased a Vegas show back in February, but tour dates were not confirmed at the time.

These dates will mark almost two years since the performer played in Las Vegas after stopping at Allegiant Stadium in August 2023 for her “Renaissance World Tour.”

Ticket presale starts March 20 at 12 p.m. through March 23 at 10 p.m. For more information, visit beyonce.com.

