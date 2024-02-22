47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Music

Beyoncé becomes 1st Black woman to claim top spot on Billboard’s country music chart

The Associated Press
February 22, 2024 - 7:17 am
 
Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Cl ...
Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Beyonce teased the possibility of new music during a Verizon Super Bowl ad, and then added a cryptic Instagram video that ended with the words "act ii" and a release date of March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé made history once again: The superstar singer has become the first Black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart.

The Grammy winner achieved the feat after her new single “Texas Hold ‘Em” reached No. 1 on the country airplay chart this week. She dropped the song on Feb. 11 — during the Super Bowl — along with her other single “16 Carriages,” which debuted at No. 9 on the same chart.

Both songs are expected to be featured on Beyoncé’s upcoming, country-themed album, which is referred to as “act ii,” on March 29. It’s a follow-up offering to her 2022 album “Renaissance,” which is frequently referred to as “Act I: Renaissance.”

Beyoncé announced the full-length new album after a Verizon commercial she starred in aired during the Super Bowl this month.

Beyoncé is also the first woman to claim the top spot on the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts since both began in 1958, according to Billboard. The only other acts who have topped both include Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ray Charles.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Bad Bunny, the Sin City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence charity event and the Harlem Globetrotters top the lineup for the week of Feb. 23-29.

 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Chinatown Plaza’s Year of the Dragon celebration, Tool’s return to the Strip and Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. top this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez in a scene from "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story." (Amazon Prime)
Jennifer Lopez shares her advice for loving life
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Do what you love now,” implores the 54-year-old superstar, who this week drops a new album and an accompanying “cinematic odyssey.”

More stories
Legendary Broadway performer Chita Rivera dies at 91
Legendary Broadway performer Chita Rivera dies at 91
Country star Toby Keith dies at age 62
Country star Toby Keith dies at age 62
Reba McEntire sailed through national anthem at Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Reba McEntire sailed through national anthem at Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Swifties, assemble! Pop superstar reveals new album at Grammys
Swifties, assemble! Pop superstar reveals new album at Grammys
Taylor Swift demands college student stop tracking her private jet
Taylor Swift demands college student stop tracking her private jet
Usher says it’s hard to squeeze 30-year career into Super Bowl halftime show
Usher says it’s hard to squeeze 30-year career into Super Bowl halftime show