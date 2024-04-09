62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Music

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to hit No. 1 on Billboard country albums chart

Beyonce walks onstage to accept the Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday ...
Beyonce walks onstage to accept the Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
More Stories
The lineup of DJ Cassidy's "Pass The Mic Live" with Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fr ...
Hip-hop icons take on Planet Hollywood residency
Brian Newman performs in his "After Dark" show at NoMad Library during the early hours of Frida ...
Strip favorite, Lady Gaga bandleader back with late-night hang
Legendary R&B band returning to Las Vegas Strip
Morgan Wallen (Metro Nashville Police Department)
Morgan Wallen arrested after police say he threw chair off roof of a 6-story bar
By Maria Sherman AP Music Writer
April 9, 2024 - 9:20 am
 

NEW YORK — Beyoncé has made history once again. Her latest album, the epic “Act ll: Cowboy Carter”, hit No. 1 on the Billboard country albums chart, making her the first Black woman to top the chart since its 1964 inception.

The album also topped the all-genres Billboard 200, marking her eighth No. 1 album. According to Luminate, the industry data and analytics company, “Cowboy Carter” totaled 407,000 equivalent album units, a combination of pure album sales and on-demand streams, earned in the U.S. in its first week.

As a Black woman reclaiming country music, Beyoncé stands in opposition to stereotypical associations of the genre with whiteness. Conversation surrounding Beyoncé’s country music explorations began when she arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards in full cowboy regalia — making a statement without saying a word. Then, during the Super Bowl, she dropped two hybrid country songs: “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” eventually leading to the release of “Cowboy Carter.”

In February, “Texas Hold ‘Em” reached No. 1 on the country airplay chart, making her the first Black woman to top that chart as well.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘Wicked’ star and a lot of country flavor coming to Power of Love
recommend 2
Classic rockers to play on, off Las Vegas Strip
recommend 3
A guide to Bruce Springsteen’s long-awaited return to Vegas
recommend 4
’90s alt-rockers to play famed Las Vegas theater
recommend 5
Legendary R&B band returning to Las Vegas Strip
recommend 6
‘It’s quite bizarre’: Las Vegas rocker opening for himself on Slash, WVH tour