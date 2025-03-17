Beyoncé bringing ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour to Las Vegas

Beyonce has made it official — she’s bringing her “Cowboy Carter” tour to Las Vegas.

Beyonce accepts the award for album of the year for "COWBOY CARTER during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. Blue Ivy Carter looks on from right.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

According to a news release from promoter Live Nation, Beyonce will perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, July 25.

There are multiple presale ticket offerings available ahead of the general on sale, which will take place starting Tuesday, March 25 at 12 p.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

For information on the presale ticket offerings, visit Beyonce.com.

Rumors of a Las Vegas show swirled after Beyoncé, who won the Grammy for Album of the Year for the first time also Country Album of the Year, mentioned Las Vegas in a graphic shared on social media to announce the upcoming tour. However, when dates for the first set of shows were announced, Las Vegas wasn’t included.

Live Nation said that “exceptional demand drove the addition of nine more shows” for the tour, which was initially announced with 22 stadium shows.