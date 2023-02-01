Beyoncé coming to Allegiant Stadium as part of world tour

Following the release of “Renaissance,” her seventh studio album, the global superstar has announced her Renaissance World Tour.

Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Beyoncé is coming to Las Vegas.

Following the release of “Renaissance,” her seventh studio album, the global superstar has announced her Renaissance World Tour, her first solo tour in more than six years, with a stop set for Aug. 26 at Allegiant Stadium.

The North American leg of the tour is leveraging Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers. Fans can register now here. Ticketing will begin Monday, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members.