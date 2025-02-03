Beyoncé teases ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour stop in Las Vegas

Beyoncé, who just won her first album of the year Grammy Award, may be bringing her highly anticipated “Cowboy Carter” tour to Las Vegas.

Beyonce accepts the award for album of the year for "COWBOY CARTER during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. Blue Ivy Carter looks on from right.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Beyoncé may be bringing her highly anticipated “Cowboy Carter” tour to Las Vegas.

In a post shared on social media on Sunday, the music superstar, who took home album of the year for “Cowboy Carter” at the Grammys, shared that she would be hitting the road for an upcoming tour.

Las Vegas was among the cities listed on an image teasing Beyoncé’s upcoming tour, dubbed “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour.” However, a stop in Las Vegas is currently not listed on her website or Ticketmaster.

In August 2023, Beyonce brought her “Renaissance World Tour” to Allegiant Stadium.