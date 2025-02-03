64°F
Beyoncé teases ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour stop in Las Vegas

Beyonce accepts the award for album of the year for "COWBOY CARTER during the 67th annual ...
Beyonce accepts the award for album of the year for "COWBOY CARTER during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. Blue Ivy Carter looks on from right.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2025 - 9:05 am
 
Updated February 3, 2025 - 9:45 am

Beyoncé may be bringing her highly anticipated “Cowboy Carter” tour to Las Vegas.

In a post shared on social media on Sunday, the music superstar, who took home album of the year for “Cowboy Carter” at the Grammys, shared that she would be hitting the road for an upcoming tour.

Las Vegas was among the cities listed on an image teasing Beyoncé’s upcoming tour, dubbed “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour.” However, a stop in Las Vegas is currently not listed on her website or Ticketmaster.

In August 2023, Beyonce brought her “Renaissance World Tour” to Allegiant Stadium.

By Maria Sherman The Associated Press

In a night full of surprises, a reunion of Nirvana — fronted by St. Vincent, Kim Gordon and Joan Jett in the place of the late Kurt Cobain — topped the list.

