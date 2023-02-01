Big new K-pop fest We Bridge coming to Vegas

The three-day event will featured Enhypen, Kang, Viviz and more.

K-Pop group Enhypen perform during a showcase to introduce their album "Dimension: Answer" in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Last year, BTS received “Permission to Dance On Stage” into the Vegas record books and test fan vocal chords with four sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium over two consecutive weekends in April.

This spring, another big K-pop event comes to town with the debut of We Bridge, a new music festival and expo celebrating Asian entertainment and culture.

Taking place April 21-23 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob Ultra Arena, the event will be headlined by K-pop superstarboy band Enhypen, who will be making their Vegas arena debut.

They’ll be joined by solo stars Kang and rapper Be’o, girl groups Viviz, fromis_9 and Dreamcatcher and fellow boy bands Cix and Oneus.

In addition, the Grammy Museum will host a stage on the expo floor with performances and Q&A panels with the musical acts.

The idea, according to a press release, is to create “a multi-sensory, live event that immerses attendees into a curated world that bridges what is now, new, and next in Asian music, media, art, and fashion.”

We Bridge is presented by Infinite Prospects Entertainment (IPE) and MGM Resorts International, which also brought the “Permission to Dance” festivities to the Strip in 2022.

“I’m honored to be bringing a celebration of Asian culture to Las Vegas, one of the most culturally blended cities and entertainment capitals in the world,” Alex Kang, CEO of Infinite Prospects Entertainment, said in the press release. “With the rise in Asian entertainment into mainstream prominence, we wanted to bring more awareness and access to artists, talent, and brands within our community. We are excited to have K-pop at the forefront of We Bridge’s music showcase this year, as the industry’s impact and popularity continue to grow. We see this as our humble beginning and have a vision of building an even bigger stage that is widely representative of all Asian talent.”

For more information on We Bridge Expo, visit webridgeexpo.com.

