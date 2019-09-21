Billie Eilish brings brooding pop performance to Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Arguably Life is Beautiful’s hottest booking this year, 17-year-old Billie Eilish has become the first artist born in 2000s to earn a No. 1 song with her biting, brooding hit “Bad Guy.”
The song is one of five top-40 singles on dark pop debut “When We All Fall to Sleep, Where Do We Go?”
