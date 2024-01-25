44°F
Music

Billy Joel, Sting set for one-night-only show in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2024 - 7:08 am
 
Musician Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden on ...
Musician Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Iconic rockers Billy Joel and Sting are heading to Las Vegas for a one-night-only show later this year.

According to a news release, the pair will team up for a 7 p.m. show on Saturday, November 9 at Allegiant Stadium.

Promoter Live Nation says the musicians will each perform their “most beloved songs from throughout their illustrious careers.”

According to Live Nation, the show will mark Joel’s first show in Las Vegas since performing at Allegiant Stadium in Feb. 2022, and Sting’s return following his critically-acclaimed “My Songs” residency that ran at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from Oct. 2021 through April 2023.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

