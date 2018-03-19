Blink-182 announces Las Vegas residency

Pop-punk mainstays Blink-182 will be settling down at the Palms with a 16-show stint at the renovated Pearl.

Mark Hoppus of blink-182 performs during night one of Holiday Havoc at The Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms hotel-casino on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Dubbed the “King of the Weekend” residency, the band’s run at the Palms launches May 26 and 27 and includes dates in June (8-9, 15-16, 23-24), October (26-27) and November (2-3, 9-10, 16-17).

This will be the first extended engagement at the new-look Pearl, which closed for refurbishments in December after The Killers’ headlining “Holiday Havoc” performance as part of a $620 million property-wide overhaul.

For Blink-182, whose breakout 1997 hit “Dammit” launched them to platinum status and who’ve remained one of pop punk’s most popular bands ever since, it’s their most extensive series of shows in Vegas.

The band last played here as part of the Life is Beautiful festival last September.

Tickets for the “Kings of the Weekend” residency start at $59 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.