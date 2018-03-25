Bluegrass fest entertains crowd at Las Vegas park — PHOTOS

Bluegrass bands, strolling musicians, and kids activities drew Las Vegas Valley residents to Centennial Hills Park on Saturday for the city of Las Vegas’ 2018 Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival.
The event featured top bands, including Blue Canyon Boys, Run Boy Run, David Luning and Trout Steak Revival, according to a city release.
The Southern Nevada Bluegrass Music Society provided strolling musicians between sets as well as sponsored the instrument “petting zoo,” with all of the instruments slated to be given away as prizes at the festival’s end.
In addition to music, the event also offered food, beer and craft vendors, as well as a special area with games and activities for kids.