Bluegrass fest entertains crowd at Las Vegas park — PHOTOS

Bluegrass bands, strolling musicians and kids activities drew Las Vegas Valley residents to Centennial Hills Park on Saturday for the city of Las Vegas’ 2018 Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival.

Rick Seligman of Out of the Desert performs during the Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival at Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Michele Iole, left, and her husband Dino of Las Vegas, attend the the Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival at Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People listen to Trout Steak Revival perpform during the Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival at Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People listen to Trout Steak Revival perpform during the Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival at Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Steve Foltz of Trout Steak Revival performs during the Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival at Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Steve Foltz, left, and Travis McNamara, of Trout Steak Revival, perform during the Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival at Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival at Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Brian Burns, from left, John Lundmark, and Mark Sanders, of Out of the Desert, perform during the Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival at Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The event featured top bands, including Blue Canyon Boys, Run Boy Run, David Luning and Trout Steak Revival, according to a city release.

The Southern Nevada Bluegrass Music Society provided strolling musicians between sets as well as sponsored the instrument “petting zoo,” with all of the instruments slated to be given away as prizes at the festival’s end.

In addition to music, the event also offered food, beer and craft vendors, as well as a special area with games and activities for kids.