Music

BoDeans to play for your party of five

February 25, 2011 - 2:05 am
 

If you live near Red Rock Resort, the Saturday night series in the Rocks Lounge makes it as easy as possible for you to get out of the house and remember the days when you checked out bands in the ’90s.

One of those bands might have been the BoDeans. They only had one “hit” — the “Party of Five” theme “Closer to Free” — but always played solid bar band shows, full of grown-up rock rooted in the soulful vocals of Kurt Neumann and Sammy Llanas.

They are back for a 9 p.m. show at 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Tickets are $23; call 547-5300.

