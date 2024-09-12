71°F
Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on bridge

Jon Bon Jovi poses for a portrait in New York, Sept. 23, 2020, to promote his new album "2020". ...
Jon Bon Jovi poses for a portrait in New York, Sept. 23, 2020, to promote his new album "2020". (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
September 12, 2024 - 5:06 am
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.

Police say the encounter happened Tuesday on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, which spans the Cumberland River.

The Tennessean reported that Bon Jovi was filming a music video on the bridge, which remained open to the public during the shoot.

Video that was posted to YouTube but later removed showed the assistant talking to the woman. The Grammy-winning front man slowly approached, waved to the woman and joined in the conversation.

Eventually the woman turned around to face the two, and they helped her over the railing to safety. Bon Jovi talked to the woman and hugged her.

A representative for the singer said Bon Jovi would not be commenting on the incident.

EDITOR’S NOTE — In the U.S., the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

