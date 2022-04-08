BTS Army explores Vegas ahead of show’s opening night

Now finally in Vegas, the BTS Army is excitedly exploring the city’s makeover just for them.

BTS fans watch as the Bellagio Fountain plays a show to songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” by the band on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans photograph BTS cutouts at Bellagio Fountain while it features songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” as BTS is set to perform sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

BTS fans are flocking to Las Vegas as the globally known K-Pop group prepares for its first concert at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night.

The Strip has already turned purple, BTS’s signature color, to welcome thousands of fans.

The septet sold out four shows — Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16 — at Allegiant Stadium through fan club pre-sales alone. While the shows are sold out, tickets as of earlier this week could still be had on the secondary market, and they might not cost quite as much as you think.

Simultaneous viewing events of “Permission to Dance On Stage — Las Vegas” are also scheduled at the MGM Grand Garden.

Now finally in Vegas, the fandom, called the BTS Army, is excitedly exploring the city’s makeover just for them.

They welcomed a special show that debuted Thursday at the Bellagio Fountains, just one example of the changes planned for fans in town this week and next. On Friday afternoon, fans prepared for the marquee event by visiting pop-up stores and experiences.

