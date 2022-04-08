BTS featured at Bellagio fountains show — PHOTOS
The BTS Army took over the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night to watch the Bellagio Fountains water show honor the band with a new performance.
For the first time, the Bellagio Fountains featured the pop superstars’ hits “Butter” and “Dynamite.”
Bellagio Las Vegas tweeted a video of BTS band members J-Hope, V and Jung Kook catching a preview of the spectacle earlier this week.
#BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY – LAS VEGAS is making its big debut on our Fountains with an exclusive aquatic display created to popular hits, Butter and Dynamite. Celebrate this unforgettable weekend in Las Vegas with BTS!#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/bNAP2Vrl0O
— Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) April 8, 2022
While the pop icons did not perform during the 8 p.m. fountain show, life-size cardboard cutouts were in attendance, mingling among the hundreds of local and visiting fans.
The BTS-inspired production will run in frequent rotation through this week and next, as the band performs its sold-out “Permission To Dance On Stage — Las Vegas” at Allegiant Stadium on Friday and Saturday, and April 15-16.