68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Music

BTS featured at Bellagio fountains show — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2022 - 11:39 pm
 
Updated April 7, 2022 - 11:46 pm
Passersby photograph BTS cutouts while waiting for the Bellagio Fountain to unveil its show to ...
Passersby photograph BTS cutouts while waiting for the Bellagio Fountain to unveil its show to songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” by the band on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
BTS fans line up as the Bellagio Fountain plays a show to songs “Butter” and &#x2 ...
BTS fans line up as the Bellagio Fountain plays a show to songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” by the band on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
BTS fans record as the Bellagio Fountain plays a show to songs “Butter” and &#x20 ...
BTS fans record as the Bellagio Fountain plays a show to songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” by the band on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A BTS fan wears a themed hat during a Bellagio Fountain show on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las ...
A BTS fan wears a themed hat during a Bellagio Fountain show on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. At 8 p.m. Thursday, the fountain played a show to songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” by the band, which will play sold-out shows this month at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans photograph BTS cutouts at Bellagio Fountain while it features songs “Butter” ...
Fans photograph BTS cutouts at Bellagio Fountain while it features songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” as BTS is set to perform sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Bellagio Fountain features songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” as BTS ...
The Bellagio Fountain features songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” as BTS is set to perform sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Bellagio Fountain features songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” as BTS ...
The Bellagio Fountain features songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” as BTS is set to perform sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A crowd forms at Bellagio Fountain before the show features songs “Butter” and &# ...
A crowd forms at Bellagio Fountain before the show features songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” as BTS is set to perform sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
BTS fans line up as the Bellagio Fountain plays a show to songs “Butter” and &#x2 ...
BTS fans line up as the Bellagio Fountain plays a show to songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” by the band on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
BTS fans watch as the Bellagio Fountain plays a show to songs “Butter” and &#x201 ...
BTS fans watch as the Bellagio Fountain plays a show to songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” by the band on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Rhea Carpenter, second from right, and her daughter Alanah Camacho, right, photograph Las Vegas ...
Rhea Carpenter, second from right, and her daughter Alanah Camacho, right, photograph Las Vegas Strip marquees lit up with a BTS message at the Bellagio Fountain on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. The family, from Las Vegas, will attend Friday’s opening BTS performance. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Shwe Krishna, left, and Nandini Sahni, who traveled from the East Coast to see BTS perform at A ...
Shwe Krishna, left, and Nandini Sahni, who traveled from the East Coast to see BTS perform at Allegiant Stadium, take a selfie in front of a BTS cutout at Bellagio Fountain on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Lisa Ho, center left, and Katherine Ortiz, center right, of Utah, sing as the Bellagio Fountain ...
Lisa Ho, center left, and Katherine Ortiz, center right, of Utah, sing as the Bellagio Fountain features songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” in its show on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
BTS fans sing along while Bellagio Fountain features songs “Butter” and “D ...
BTS fans sing along while Bellagio Fountain features songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” as BTS is set to perform sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The BTS Army took over the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night to watch the Bellagio Fountains water show honor the band with a new performance.

For the first time, the Bellagio Fountains featured the pop superstars’ hits “Butter” and “Dynamite.”

Bellagio Las Vegas tweeted a video of BTS band members J-Hope, V and Jung Kook catching a preview of the spectacle earlier this week.

While the pop icons did not perform during the 8 p.m. fountain show, life-size cardboard cutouts were in attendance, mingling among the hundreds of local and visiting fans.

The BTS-inspired production will run in frequent rotation through this week and next, as the band performs its sold-out “Permission To Dance On Stage — Las Vegas” at Allegiant Stadium on Friday and Saturday, and April 15-16.

MOST READ
1
A win for Tiger Woods could be an ‘all-time’ loss for the sportsbooks
A win for Tiger Woods could be an ‘all-time’ loss for the sportsbooks
2
Police: Home invasion ring targeted upscale homes in Henderson, Las Vegas
Police: Home invasion ring targeted upscale homes in Henderson, Las Vegas
3
Raiders wide receivers have gone from concern to strength
Raiders wide receivers have gone from concern to strength
4
Post-apocalyptic movie to film at closed casino near Las Vegas
Post-apocalyptic movie to film at closed casino near Las Vegas
5
Las Vegas Strip closure for NFL Draft formally approved
Las Vegas Strip closure for NFL Draft formally approved
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Backstreet Boys 2022 (photo credit Dennis Leupold)
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Backstreet Boys, Lady Gaga and Megadeth hit the Strip, and festivals abound across the valley in this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

 
Kourtney Kardashian on Vegas ‘wedding’: ‘Practice makes perfect’
By Ken Ritter and Leanne Italie The Associated Press

After a day of did they or didn’t they speculation, Kourtney Kardashian confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that her Las Vegas wedding was just for fun and she’s not legally hitched to Travis Barker.