BTS shows in Las Vegas will require masks for concertgoers

BTS performs "Butter" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Do you plan on going to the BTS shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this weekend? If so, it’s time to get out your mask.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, stadium officials said show organizers are “requiring all attendees” to wear a mask at the K-pop superstar group’s shows at Allegiant.

BTS is also scheduled to perform four concerts at the stadium on Friday and Saturday and and April 15-16. The shows are all sold out.

Last month, Jungkook, the youngest member of the troupe, was the latest to test positive for COVID-19 fter his groupmate J-Hope did the same a week earlier, becoming the sixth member of BTS to contract the coronavirus.

