BTS shows in Las Vegas will require masks for concertgoers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2022 - 3:37 pm
 
BTS performs "Butter" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. ...
BTS performs "Butter" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Do you plan on going to the BTS shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this weekend? If so, it’s time to get out your mask.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, stadium officials said show organizers are “requiring all attendees” to wear a mask at the K-pop superstar group’s shows at Allegiant.

BTS is also scheduled to perform four concerts at the stadium on Friday and Saturday and and April 15-16. The shows are all sold out.

Last month, Jungkook, the youngest member of the troupe, was the latest to test positive for COVID-19 fter his groupmate J-Hope did the same a week earlier, becoming the sixth member of BTS to contract the coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

