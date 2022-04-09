BTS’ Vegas takeover begins

BTS fans, known as the “BTS Army” online, cross West Hacienda Avenue toward Allegiant Stadium for the Korean boy band’s sold-out opening show on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sisters Antonella Perales, left, and Angela Perales, who traveled from Miami for the BTS show, take selfies in front of Allegiant Stadium on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. In addition to the Korean boy band’s sold-out Las Vegas show, the Perales’ attended the Los Angeles concert. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A cutout in front of the Bellagio fountains, which added the band's songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” to its rotation in honor of the K-pop stars' performances at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas April 8-16. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Expect tens of thousands of throats to be raw this weekend from singing along to the K-pop superstars, who launched their massive four-show run at Allegiant Stadium on Friday.

A diverse array of fans from around the globe are hitting town for the hotly anticipated concerts, which continue on Saturday as well April 15 and 16.

While the shows are sold out, tickets can still be had on the secondary market, and they might not cost quite as much as you think.

The concerts mark BTS’ first headlining shows here after appearing at several awards shows over the years, including the Grammys last week.

The band first came to Vegas in 2017 for the Billboard Music Awards, which ended up playing a role in their success in America.

There are ongoing events and activities throughout this week and next in conjunction with BTS’ arrival in Vegas, including a show at the Bellagio Fountains.

Yes, Sin City has officially become BTS City.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram