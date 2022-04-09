BTS’ Vegas takeover begins
K-pop stars BTS launched their four-show stint at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Friday night.
Expect tens of thousands of throats to be raw this weekend from singing along to the K-pop superstars, who launched their massive four-show run at Allegiant Stadium on Friday.
A diverse array of fans from around the globe are hitting town for the hotly anticipated concerts, which continue on Saturday as well April 15 and 16.
While the shows are sold out, tickets can still be had on the secondary market, and they might not cost quite as much as you think.
The concerts mark BTS’ first headlining shows here after appearing at several awards shows over the years, including the Grammys last week.
The band first came to Vegas in 2017 for the Billboard Music Awards, which ended up playing a role in their success in America.
There are ongoing events and activities throughout this week and next in conjunction with BTS’ arrival in Vegas, including a show at the Bellagio Fountains.
Yes, Sin City has officially become BTS City.
