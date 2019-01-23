Music

Calibash brings Latin music superstars to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2019 - 3:37 pm
 

Time to go back to the future in a 20,000-seat discotheque.

The theme will be retro, the sounds anything but, when Calibash returns to T-Mobile Arena.

The Latin music megaconcert will be outfitted with a disco vibe complete with a planetoid-size disco ball when the stacked lineup comes together Saturday.

It’s an of-the-moment show: Latin music has never been more popular, expanding into the American mainstream with some of the biggest names in pop and rap getting into the game.

Here’s a primer on some of the Calibash performers leading the way:

Enrique Iglesias

Sounds like: Your girlfriend trying to stifle her sighs upon the mere thought of the infuriatingly handsome superstar.

His story: Latin music’s crossover king, Iglesias has notched more than 150 No. 1 songs across the various Billboard charts, including a record-setting 27 No. 1 Spanish-language singles on the Hot Latin Tracks chart and 14 No. 1 tracks on Billboard’s Dance charts, which also sets the bar for male artists. Can’t really blame your lady for all that swooning, can you?

Track to check out: “Tonight (I’m [Expletive] You).” This insistently danceable number expresses strong feelings with strong language.

Ozuna

Sounds like: Money in the bank. This dude has been generating more hits than a batting cage of late.

His story: A baby-faced face of Latin music’s ever-growing commercial reach, Ozuna scored the biggest opening-week sales for a Latin music artist in 2018 with his second record, “Aura,” which moved 49,000 album equivalent units and debuted in the top 10 in August. And that was just for starters: He was YouTube’s most-viewed artist globally last year, generating more than a billion views for his single “Se Preparo” alone since it premiered in 2017.

Track to check out: “La Modelo.” Cardi B goes bilingual!

Bad Bunny

Sounds like: A delinquent hare, obviously.

His story: From grocery bags to riches, this former Soundcloud sensation self-released his first tunes while working at a grocery store in his native Puerto Rico. He’s since become a Latin trap pacesetter, his excellent, full-length debut, “X 100pre,” strong enough to land guest spots from prime movers such as Drake and Diplo.

Track to check out: “MIA.” C’mon, it’s the first song Drake has ever sung in Spanish. And he sings it well, er, muy bueno.

Anuel AA

Sounds like: Cubic zirconia thug life.

His story: This 26-year-old Latin trap spark plug frequently spins tales of the streets, though he’s not exactly from them: He’s the son of Jose Gazmey, former vice president of Sony Music in Puerto Rico. Still, that hasn’t stopped him from playing the part, as he was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison in 2016 on gun possession charges. While on trial, he argued that his lyrics weren’t truly indicative of his lifestyle — not the best move for boosting one’s street cred before hitting the pokey.

Track to check out: “Brindemos,” his alternately singsongy and serrated hit with Ozuna.

Becky G

Sounds like: The Latin American equivalent of fellow singer-actress-heart-smoosher Ariana Grande.

Her story: After getting a sweet cosign from none other than J. Lo on her 2013 debut single, “Becky From the Block,” a cover of Lopez’s “Jenny From the Block,” Becky G became as in demand as ceiling fans in hell. She’s collaborated with the likes of will.i.am, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, French Montana, David Guetta and Bad Bunny, to name a few. She also raised plenty of eyebrows with “Sin Pajamas,” her track with fellow singer Natti Natasha, which addresses the serious dilemma of having a sleepover with your BFF and — whoopsie! — she forgot her PJs.

Track to check out: “Booty,” a hard-gyrating number about the joys of pirate treasure, naturally.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Las Vegas residency
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Vegas residency (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES final night showcases Drake at XS Nightclub
Drake performed for CES attendees and club-goers at XS Nightclub in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2019 Has A Cordless Hair Dryer
CES Has A Cordless Hair Dryer (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Opening Party in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace
CES conventioneers packed Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and let loose as they danced to DJs into the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Panel talks Impossible Burger 2.0
Panel talks Impossible Burger at CES during launch at Border Grill on Monday, Jan. 7. (Ben Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Dream of AJ Montgomery
AJ Montgomery lost part of his leg in a vehicle accident but found his dream as a performer in “Le Reve.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kelly Clinton-Holmes of the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes chats with Kelly Clinton-Holmes, director of the Stirling Club's New Year's Eve entertainment.
Month-by-month entertainment coming in 2019
“True Detective” Season 3, HBO (Jan. 13) Travis Scott, T-Mobile Arena (Feb. 6) Robbie Williams, Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas (March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16) “Game of Thrones” Season 8, HBO (April) Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (May 17-19) “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Smith Center (June 4-9) “The Lion King” (July 19) Psycho Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (Aug. 16-18) Life is Beautiful, downtown Las Vegas (Sept. 20-22) “Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum” (Oct. 15) “Frozen 2” (Nov. 22) “Star Wars: Episode IX” (Dec. 20)
Lacey Huszcza invites you to find something to love at the Las Vegas Philharmonic
Lacey Huszcza, executive director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic talks about the orchestra's wealth of programming. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gina Marinelli offers La Strega preview
Gina Marinelli used a pop-up New Year’s Eve dinner at Starboard Tack to preview items she’ll feature at her new Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year’s Eve at Sparrow + Wolf
Sparrow + Wolf’s New Year’s Eve party was a sort of official unveiling of its newly renovated space. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas NYE Fireworks - VIDEO
The full show: A spectacular view from the rooftop of the Trump International Hotel as 80,000 pyrotechnics illuminated the Las Vegas Strip at the stroke of midnight. Fireworks by Grucci choreographed launches from the Stratosphere, the Venetian, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria and MGM Grand.
Debra Kelleher Of The Stirling Club
Debra Kelleher, DK Hospitality President talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the Stirling Club.
Richard Ditton Of The Stirling Club
Richard Ditton, an investment partner of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
NYE at the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes reports from the reopening of the Stirling Club on New Year's Eve 2018.
Michael Stapleton of the Stirling Club
Michael Stapleton, COO of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
Recap the Countdown on Fremont Street — VIDEO
Nearly 40,000 people packed Fremont Street to enjoy America's Party Downtown. As the tradition stands, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman counted down the clock on the 3rd Street Stage, alongside her husband and former mayor, Oscar Goodman.
New Year's Eve live from the Las Vegas Strip Bellagio Fountains - Video
Reporter Aaron Drawhorn near the Bellagio Fountains as hundreds of thousands gather to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas
Ryan Reaves describes the flavors in Training Day beer
Ryan Reaves talks about the flavor of Training Day, the new beer from 7Five Brewing that was launched at the PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves describes his new beer
Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves talks about his new beer from 7Five Brewing at a launch party at PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' five biggest NYE concerts
Imagine Dragons at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Lady Gaga at The Park Theater at Park MGM, Maroon 5 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, Bruno Mars at T-Mobile Arena, and Tenacious D at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye @bizutesfaye
New American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
Bellagio Conservatory display is Majestic Holiday Magic
Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory
Las Vegas Ready for 2019 NYE Fireworks Show
The city of Las Vegas is ready to celebrate "America's Party" with a new and improved fireworks show that will pay tribute to the Golden Knights.
More in Music
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Music Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like