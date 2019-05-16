71°F
Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Dedicated’ 4th album from pop star

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2019 - 6:39 pm
 

Carly Rae Jepsen, “Dedicated”: Dedicated indeed, popster Carly Rae Jepsen has said that she wrote nearly 200 songs for her latest album, and fourth overall, before selecting the 13 tracks that made the final cut. Prepare to hit the dance floor: Jepsen says that disco queen Donna Summer was a prime influence on the record.

Also in stores: Dionne Warwick, “She’s Back”; Interpol, “A Fine Mess”; Josephine Wiggs, “We Fall”; Lil Kim, “9”; Motionless in White, “Disguise”; Operators, “Radiant Dawn”; Steel Pulse, “Mass Manipulation”; The Head and the Heart, “Living Mirage”; The National, “I Am Easy to Find”; Tyler, The Creator, “IGOR”; and Zomby, “Vanta.”

Mick Jagger tweeted a video of himself dancing around a studio on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (@Mi ...
Mick Jagger back in action after health problems
The Associated Press

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger tweeted a video Wednesday of him dancing around a studio in front of a mirror weeks after he underwent medical treatment