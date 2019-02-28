Chainz, Hozier and Weezer highlight new releases

2 Chainz, “Rap or Go to the League”: A former basketball player at Alabama State University, rapper 2 Chainz has enlisted another hardwood aficionado in NBA superstar LeBron James to curate this, his fifth record. Slam dunk, right? Sorry.

Also in stores: Delicate Steve, “Till I Burn Up”; Demon Hunter, “War” and “Peace”; Hozier, “Wasteland, Baby!”; In Flames, “I, The Mask”; Mark Morton, “Anesthetic”; Pond, “Tasmania”; Queensryche, “The Verdict”; Reese Wynans, “Sweet Release”; Royal Trux, “White Stuff”; Weezer, “Weezer” (The Black Album)”; and While She Sleeps, “SO WHAT?”